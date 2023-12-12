OBITUARY: Alton Hall Fann Jr.

Alton Hall Fann Jr., age 78 of Christiana, TN passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 28, 1945 and was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Alton started Fann’s Heating & Air Conditioning in 1966 and ran the family business with his son Jason until his passing. He also helped his grandson from an early age with cattle farming. He was loved by many. He never met a stranger. The room was always a little brighter when he was present. He loved to travel with his wife and family. When he wasn’t traveling, he loved nothing more than being at home with his family and dog Mogeli.

Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Hall Fann Sr and Eva Mae Patton Fann.

He is survived by the love of his life of 58 years, Betty Young Fann; son, Jason (Monica) Fann; daughter, Kara (Justin) Drugmand; grandchildren, Greyson and Hannah Fann, and Isabella Drugmand, all of Murfreesboro, TN; and sister, Sonya Rooker.

The visitation with family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A private graveside will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

