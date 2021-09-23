Get ready for an evening of live music and theatrical performance on the grounds of the historic Oaklands Mansion.

Join on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 6:00PM – 9:00PM, for a Halloween eve performance by the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta on the front lawn of Oaklands Mansion. The Murfreesboro Little Theatre will engage audience members, young and old, in a mini trick-or-treat. Guests are welcome to wear Halloween costumes.

“The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is a small, volunteer orchestra, dedicated to bringing music to the Middle Tennessee area. The orchestra was founded in January 2021 by current Music Director, Jeffrey Keever, with the purpose of providing and nurturing the musical and artistic environment throughout the Middle Tennessee area. The ‘Sinfonietta’ is an Italian term that describes a symphony orchestra that is of smaller scale. Derived from the term, the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is a smaller orchestra that is comprised of collegiate, graduate, and professional musicians that reside in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Smyrna, and other areas throughout Tennessee. The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta strives to provide a professional musical experience to musicians who would not otherwise be able to participate in such an ensemble. The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is also committed to furthering the fine arts community throughout the Middle Tennessee area, and strives to bring together all areas of arts in each performance through collaboration.” – www.mtsinfonietta.com

Donations will be accepted, both at the door and in advance, at https://www.oaklandsmansion.org/donate-oaklands-mansion. Income from the concert will support Oaklands Mansion, Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and Murfreesboro Little Theatre www.mltarts.com.

My Roots Curbside Culinary food truck will be on site so come hungry. Please bring your own chairs and blankets. Dogs are permitted, but must remain on a leash at all times. For more information visit www.oaklandsmansion.org. You can find Oaklands Mansion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.