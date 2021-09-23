Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford held a blessing ceremony earlier this month to celebrate the opening of its new Perioperative Medicine Clinic on the first floor of the hospital.

The clinic will offer general medical clearances for scheduled surgical orthopedic and spine patients, in addition to post-intervention medical care for those patients.

“We are pleased to offer a clinic in Rutherford County dedicated to providing a comprehensive experience for the spine surgery or joint replacement surgery patients,” said Thomas Roddy, chief operating officer, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “Upon a patient’s completion of their visit, they should feel confident and at ease about their upcoming surgical experience.”

In addition to Roddy, others in attendance were Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford; hospital chaplain Keith Travis; and Father Calin Tamiian, Ascension Saint Thomas director for Spiritual Care and Clinical Pastoral Education, who blessed and anointed the clinic with holy water.

“We believe there is no better way to celebrate the promise and healing that these facilities will bring to our community than with a blessing,” Ferguson said. “When all aspects of care are aligned, it makes it more convenient for patients to get the care they need better and faster.”

The ceremony marked the completion of the $640,000 investment to redesign and remodel the new clinic area.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

In Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas operates 10 hospital campuses in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 10,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $150 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2020. Serving Tennessee for 22 years, Ascension is a faith-based health care organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

About Ascension

Ascension is a faith-based health care organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As the largest nonprofit and Catholic health system in the U.S., Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2020, Ascension provided $2.4 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes more than 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 145 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management, and contracting through Ascension’s own group purchasing organization.