Nolensville Little League One Win Away from World Series

The Nolensville Little League team is working their way to the Little League World Series (LLWS), something they’ve accomplished the last two years.

Their last obstacle on their way to the LLWS is a Southeast Regional Championship Game against Florida. The Championship Game takes place TODAY, Tuesday, August 8th at 4pm. You can watch the game on ESPN.

Nolensville Little League’s Path to the Championship Game:

Nolensville faced Alabama in their first game of the tournament on August 3rd. The team won in a 10-0 shutout. The team then faced Georgia on Saturday with a loss of 2-6, then played South Carolina Saturday evening with a win of 8-1. On Sunday, the team faced Virginia and won 7-2. They faced Georgia on Monday again and won 4-0.

About Nolensville Little League

The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. ⁣This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.

Support the Team

There will be an official watch party for Tuesday’s Championship Game against Florida at Mill Creek Brewing Co in Nolensville. Game starts at 4pm CST. Be sure to wear your black and gold! Mills Creek Brewing is located at 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd in Nolensville.

The team has also created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. The front of the black t-shirt with gold lettering states Nolensville Baseball; on the back, it says “2023 Nolensville 3-Peat TN State Champs” with all the team players’ names listed. Find the website here.

Sponsorship opportunities start at $250 for a player sponsor to a $1,000 title sponsor, where you will receive a banner with your company’s logo displayed at the baseball complex, recognition on the Nolensville Little League social media accounts, and a gift after the tournament run is over.

The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs. Currently, the goal is set to $10,000, and they have raised $8,670. Make a donation here.