Lainey Wilson Films Music Video in Springfield

Lainey Wilson released the music video for “Watermelon Moonshine” from the Bell Bottom Country album.

In a behind the scenes video Wilson shared the video was filmed in Springfield, Tennessee at S&T Farms.

Wilson shared about the meaning of the song, “This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience,” said Wilson. “From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters.”

Watch the making of the video below.

You can catch Lainey Wilson live at Municipal Auditorium for three dates in October 26,27,and 28th in support of HARDY’s tour:the mockingbird and THE CROW.

Find tickets here.