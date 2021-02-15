Just as the snow predictions call for a trip to the store to purchase milk and bread, so does a trip to the store to buy one of the few sleds left on the shelf. But in case you didn’t make it time, we found a few alternatives that you probably already have at home. Actually, in the South, it’s a tradition to be creative and use alternate items for sledding.

Baby pool – These work great as sleds but even better if you turn them inside out so the smooth side touches the snow.

Plastic Lids to large plastic storage containers.

Laundry basket especially for little kids.

Large pieces of Cardboard.

Canoes

Kayaks

Yoga mat

Inner tube or large floatable from days at the pool

Camping sleeping bags

Large tarps

There seems to be a new trend in using small boats for sledding.

Take a look at this -6 people, one canoe sledding right into… keep watching.

And then this one where they took a giant inflatable down a hill.