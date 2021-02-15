Just as the snow predictions call for a trip to the store to purchase milk and bread, so does a trip to the store to buy one of the few sleds left on the shelf. But in case you didn’t make it time, we found a few alternatives that you probably already have at home. Actually, in the South, it’s a tradition to be creative and use alternate items for sledding.
- Baby pool – These work great as sleds but even better if you turn them inside out so the smooth side touches the snow.
- Plastic Lids to large plastic storage containers.
- Laundry basket especially for little kids.
- Large pieces of Cardboard.
- Canoes
- Kayaks
- Yoga mat
- Inner tube or large floatable from days at the pool
- Camping sleeping bags
- Large tarps
There seems to be a new trend in using small boats for sledding.
Take a look at this -6 people, one canoe sledding right into… keep watching.
And then this one where they took a giant inflatable down a hill.