New Titans HC Brian Callahan Looking Forward to Working With QB Will Levis

NASHVILLE January 25, 2024 – Brian Callahan has tutored some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks during his coaching career.

His next pupil: Titans quarterback Will Levis.

“I can’t wait to get to work with him,” the new Titans head coach said of Levis at his introductory press conference. “He’s got a lot of really special physical talents that I’m excited to see if we can make better. Everything about him so far has been fantastic.”

Since entering the NFL back in 2010, Callahan has coached quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr and Joe Burrow.

The Titans drafted Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with hopes that he can develop into a special talent as well.

After being inactive the first six games of the season, Levis ended up starting nine games in 2023, and he completed 149-of-255 passes (58.4%) for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, with a passer rating of 84.2.

Levis became the third rookie quarterback in franchise history to start at least nine games, joining Vince Young (13 starts in 2006) and Marcus Mariota (12 starts in 2015).

Levis ended the year with ankle and foot injuries, which ended up costing him playing time at the end of the season.

Callahan, who spent the past five seasons as offensive coordinator with the Bengals, said on Thursday he plans to be the offensive play caller in Tennessee.

Callahan watched Levis play in the fall. He met him in person at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Thursday.

“Watching him learn, saw a lot of really positive things,” Callahan said of Levis. “Some of his competitive instincts that he put on tape, were really impressive. And so, I’m excited to dive more into that and how can he get better from year one to year two and keep putting him in position to have success so we can score some points on offense.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

