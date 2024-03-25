New Music this Week-March 25, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Wyatt Flores
Wyatt Flores announced his next project, Half Life, with the release of “Wish I Could Stay.” The track follows his latest single, “Milwaukee,” tempers shaky slide guitar with bright piano, and an off-kilter guitar solo wails above the beat.
Take a listen here.
2George Birge
3T Bone Burnett
Grammy-and Oscar-winner T Bone Burnett unveils a new song, “Sometimes I Wonder,” with Weyes Blood. The single is from his first solo album in nearly 20 years, The Other Side, due April 19 on Verve Forecast. See Burnett at the Franklin Theatre on May 3.
Take a listen here.
4Abby Anderson
“Gregarious, charming singer-songwriter (Billboard)” Abby Anderson releases her anthemic, hopeful new song “Bright Side of Blue” today. Written by Abby Anderson, Bonnie Dymond and Clara Calaway and produced by Bonnie Dymond, the song chronicles Abby’s journey overcoming past struggles and growing into a place of confidence and power.
Take a listen here.
5Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne released their Break Mine EP via EMI Records Nashville. The new four-song EP includes two new tracks, “Break Mine” and “Get To Movin’ Again,” and two songs on their GRAMMY-nominated 2023 self-titled album. Said TJ Osborne about the new EP, “This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster. We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now. We also wanted to include a couple of the tracks from Brothers Osborne that we thought deserved some more of the spotlight. We can’t wait to play these songs on the road for you all this spring.”
Take a listen here.
6Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney returns with her new song “28th of June” — a quietly gut-punching piano ballad that marks one of her most vulnerable offerings yet.
Take a listen here.
7Anne Wilson
Anne Wilson gives fans another look at her forthcoming album, REBEL, with the highly-anticipated duet “Country Gold” (with Jordan Davis) out now.
Take a listen here.