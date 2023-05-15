New Music for You this Week-May 15, 2023

3 Luke Combs & Ed Sheeran

Luke Combs performed a surprise duet with Ed Sheeran performing “Life Goes On” from Sheeran’s new album, -. A new studio version of Sheeran’s “Life Goes On (featuring Luke Combs)” is out now.

Of the collaboration, Combs shares, “I was super excited when Ed reached out to me. He sent this song and said he wanted to do it on the ACMs and then shortly after said he wanted to do a full-blown recorded version of it. I’ve been a fan of his for a long, long time. He’s an incredible singer and an incredible songwriter and we’ve been buddies for a couple years, so this is a dream come true.”