New Music for You this Week-May 15, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Jeff Carson
Faith, family, friends, love of country music, and a commitment to serve his community through law enforcement were the foremost focus of the late ACM award-winning Jeff Carson’s life—values that are also reflected in his final project, 448, out now.
448 is in no way a typical project by a typical artist—it’s a 9-track, never-to-be-completed swan song by a man who lived an admirable life.
Take a listen here.
2Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson
Jelly Roll performed his hit breakout song, “Save Me” for the first time on television during Thursday evening’s ACM Awards on Amazon (5/11), bringing the crowd to its feet with an unexpected surprise duet version of his massive hit featuring Lainey Wilson. After independently releasing “Save Me” with a message to his fans, the song tapped into Jelly’s uniquely-connective ability to bring fans “therapeutic music,” and has long become a show stopping moment during his live shows and continues to generate unprecedented fan response- earning more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA.
Take a listen here.
3Luke Combs & Ed Sheeran
4Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY® Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell tapped electronic music superstar Borgore to give their song “Southern Comfort” a remix.
Take a listen here.
5Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is thrilled to share his first new solo music since 2017’s Where Does it Go. “Six String Dreams” is the story of musicians everywhere. Written alongside Sadler Vaden — longtime guitarist for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — and rooted in a 1970s-worthy soul groove, the song pays tribute to blue-collar troubadours who make their living beneath the stage lights.
Take a listen here.
6Stone Senate
Stone Senate releases their limited edition vinyl packages, Between the Dark and the Light, available now. The 13-song album comes from a top-tier band infusing rock vocals with country and soulful influences to create a sound of their own. The release of this album is the greater vision of the first EP series, called Dusk, which was released in October 2021, and the second EP, Dawn, released in October 2022. The two have formed a collaborative listening experience as the band takes a reflective approach to foreseeing both the dark and the light.
Take a listen here.
7Sunny Sweeney
“Getting to play music for a living is wild, but getting to work with friends on such fun projects makes me fall in love with music all over again,” says ACM-nominated vocalist and songwriter Sunny Sweeney. In this case, her friends are fellow powerhouse artists Rissi Palmer, Miko Marks, and Tami Neilson. And the project she is referring to? A waltzing, heartfelt cut of Bob Dylan’s beloved classic, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.” “Working with Miko, Rissi, and Tami on one of my favorite Bob Dylan songs is simply just a dream,” says Sweeney. “I feel like we have all lived a little and all ‘felt the words.’” Sunny Sweeney will perform at the Opry House on May 18th.
Take a listen here.
8Erin Gibney
Nashville-based country-pop singer-songwriter Erin Gibney is released her latest single, “Exit Signs,” today, May 12, 2023, digitally via Rock Ridge Music. Exploring the gamut of emotions that come from sorting through and finding peace with the ending of a long-term relationship, the song was co-written by “American Idol” winner Kris Allen, who also contributes backing vocals on the song. With a gently driving, upbeat music bed, complete with a little twang and grit, the song cruises down a country-pop highway,
Take a listen here.
9Arrows in Action
Nashville based pop-rock/alt-rock band, Arrows in Action shared a brand new single, “Checking In”. Co-written with Spencer Jordan and frequent collaborator, Dan Swank, “Checking In” dwells on that all too familiar feeling of losing touch with the ones that you care about most in this crazy journey we call life, and reminds us that it’s never too late to reach out and rebuild those lost connections. The track is taken from their upcoming, highly anticipated debut album, Built to Last, which is out later this month on May 26th.
Take a listen here.
10Travis Denning
Travis Denning released two new songs today, celebrating his fiancé just weeks ahead of his upcoming wedding. The songs are a surprise to his future wife, Madison Montgomery. “Second Best Thing,” was written by Denning, Nathan Spicer and Scooter Carusoe and “New Year’s Kiss,” which is a peek into their relationship, was written by Denning, Shane McAnally and Nathan Spicer. Both tracks were produced by Jeremy Stover and Paul DiGiovanni.
Take a listen here.