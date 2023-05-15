6 Live Shows this Week- May 15, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo from Exit/In

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

photo from Shutterstock

Friday, May 19th, 7 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one night show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Find tickets here. 

2 Caroline Jones

photo from Exit/In

Thursday, May 18, 8 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

Country artist Caroline Jones will have a solo show at Exit/In this week. Jones joined the Zac Brown Band last year so there she might have a special guest for the performance.

Find tickets here. 

3Ian Munsick

photo from Ian Munsick

Tuesday, May 16, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter now calls Nashville home. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut last year and released his latest album  White Buffalo this year.

Find tickets here. 

4Rival Sons

photo from Marathon Music Works

Thursday, May 18, 7 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

The American rock band from California will be in Nashville this week. The band announced a new album will release in June, their first in four years.

Find tickets here. 

5Waka Flocka Flame

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, May 18, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl

Waka Flocka Flame Nashville show will take place at Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville. Fans of Rap/Hip Hop and all music fans across the Nashville area will enjoy the rapper.

Find tickets here. 

6Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

photo from Hop Springs Beer Park

Thursday, May 18, 8 pm

Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

The Texas-based band will brings the music of soul, funk, and rock to Murfreesboro this week.

Find tickets here. 

