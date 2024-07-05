New 2024-25 Fiscal Year Budget Goes into Effect, Along with New Water, Sewer Rates

The City of La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget during the board meeting on June 4.

As a part of the budget, a water and sewer rate increase was approved. Water and sewer rates in La Vergne haven’t been increased since 2016 and rates were actually lowered in 2017 and in 2018. With inflation and increased costs over the last few years, the City has experienced a large increase in the production and distribution of water as well as collecting the sewer that goes to Metro Nashville for treatment. The new rates went into effect on July 1, 2024.

The increase raises residential, commercial and industrial rates. Residential water rates were $14.21 for the first 2,000 gallons used, and the new rate is $19.18, a $4.97 difference. For commercial, the base rate of $18.39 for the first 2,000 gallons used increased to $26.67, a difference of $8.28. Finally, for industrial, the previous rate of $334.38 for the first 2,000 gallons used increased to $401.26, a difference of $66.88 (table of rate changes below).

For sewer, the rate for residential was $22.43 for the first 2,000 gallons, and the new rate is $22.88, an increase of $0.45. For commercial, the $29.02 minimum for 2,000 gallons increased to $29.60, an increase of $0.58. Finally, for industrial, the previous rate of $527.74 for the first 2,000 gallons increased to $533.02, a difference of $5.28 (table of rate changes below).

“This was a necessary increase for our community,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We needed to make these changes to keep up with inflation and rising operating costs. I understand that our citizens may be frustrated by the increase but we hope they will understand just how important this change is for the future of our city and its finances.”

Other notable items in the budget for this fiscal year include: 17 new or converted positions will be added to various departments, a new asphalt roller, trailer and brush truck are planned for the street department, architectural and engineering work will begin for the City Hall remodel, Fire Station #43 remodel, and the Police Station expansion/remodel projects. In the Parks & Recreation Department, the Mankin Park playground and fence as well as the walking trail at Veterans Park will be rehabbed, and the playground surface at Lake Forest Park will be replaced.

Work will continue on the Blair Road West extension to Carothers Road, as well as the South Waldron Road widening project. Rehab will also be done to the Waldron Road Sewer Pump Station. Work will continue on the Brookside Park project and the Hurricane Creek Greenway extension to the boat ramp.

The fiscal year budget went into effect on July 1, 2024.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email