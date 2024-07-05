Registration Opens for 2024 Top Gun Night Run

Registration is open for the 2024 Top Gun Night Run!

The race will be held Friday, September 13, 7:30pm, in Lee Victory Recreation Park. The 3.7 mile course includes Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna golf course, with the finish line at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food in the park. This run will be chip-timed, USATF certified, and limited to 650 participants.

All proceeds from this race benefit the maintenance and upkeep of the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC memorial and the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial Scholarship.

Visit here to learn more and to register.

