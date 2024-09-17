Nearly $600 Allegedly Stolen From City Rover Bus

September 17, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a theft case where someone stole $582 from a wallet they found on a city Rover bus on September 3.

The unidentified man in the photos handed the wallet to the bus driver before being dropped off on the access road to Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy.

He was last seen walking near the hotels on Thompson Lane. Detectives would like to contact the man as a person of interest in the case.

If you know who he is, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

