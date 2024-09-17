Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 17, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Puckett Downs HOA Pool 100 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/16/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 100 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/16/2024 Amberton Community Pool 100 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/13/2024 Salem Creek Pool 100 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Vineyards Pool 100 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 100 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Berkshire Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/12/2024 Marymont Springs Pool 100 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 100 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/11/2024 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/10/2024 Colonial Estates Pool 100 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/10/2024 Nottingham Apt Pool 98 1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 The Banks at West Fork Pool 100 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Easton Place Apartment Pool 100 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Cason Estates Pool 93 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Wingate by Wyndham Pool 96 118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 St Andrews Apartments Pool 94 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/16/2024 Saddlebrook Apartments Pool 98 1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 The Dylan Apartments 100 1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/13/2024 Puckett Station Kiddie Pool 94 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 94 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Village Of Prestwick Pool 100 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Puckett Station Pool 100 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 98 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Panther Creek Parc Pool 98 3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 98 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 98 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/12/2024 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 97 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Breckenridge Pool #2 96 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Springfield Apt Pool 98 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 96 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Shelton Square Main Pool 94 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The 902 Apartments 100 902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Kingsbury HOA 94 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Shelton Square Wading Pool 94 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 96 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 98 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 96 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Paddock Club Spa 98 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The Edge Apartments Pool 94 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The Reserve Pool 92 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The Cannon Apartments Pool 98 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 98 550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool 96 2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Valleybrook Swimming Pool 98 3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Paddock Club Apartment Pool 96 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 94 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Breckenridge Pool 96 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Laurel Wood HOA Pool 94 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/11/2024 Woodmont Hoa Pool 94 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Poplar Grove Townhome Pool 96 375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Candlewood Suites Pool 98 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Innsbrooke Community Pool 91 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 MAA Sam Ridley Pool 96 1000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 99 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 96 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Ashton Creek Farms Apartments 98 14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Scottish Glen Pool 93 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 96 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Lewis Downs Pool 97 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 98 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Landmark Apartment Pool 98 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 96 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

