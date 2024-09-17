Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 17, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Puckett Downs HOA Pool1004250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/16/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool100810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/16/2024
Amberton Community Pool100829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/13/2024
Salem Creek Pool1002725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/12/2024
Vineyards Pool100Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/12/2024
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool1002725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/12/2024
Berkshire Kiddie Pool1001205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/12/2024
Berkshire Pool1001205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/12/2024
Marymont Springs Pool1004435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/11/2024
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool1004435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/11/2024
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/10/2024
Colonial Estates Pool100601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/10/2024
Nottingham Apt Pool981311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
The Banks at West Fork Pool1001405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Easton Place Apartment Pool1001709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Cason Estates Pool931650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Wingate by Wyndham Pool96118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
St Andrews Apartments Pool94910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/16/2024
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool981911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
The Dylan Apartments1001620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/13/2024
Puckett Station Kiddie Pool944239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool943920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Village Of Prestwick Pool1002220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Puckett Station Pool1004239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool98350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Panther Creek Parc Pool983625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool98210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool98350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/12/2024
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool973310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Breckenridge Pool #2961631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Springfield Apt Pool983726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool963310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Shelton Square Main Pool945705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The 902 Apartments100902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Kingsbury HOA943507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Shelton Square Wading Pool945705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool96341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Ashwood Cove Pool 2981606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool962001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Paddock Club Spa98150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The Edge Apartments Pool943833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The Reserve Pool92700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The Cannon Apartments Pool98203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
The Dempsey Apartments Pool98550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool962522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Valleybrook Swimming Pool983212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Ashwood Cove Pool1001211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Paddock Club Apartment Pool96150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool94341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Breckenridge Pool961631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Laurel Wood HOA Pool941007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/11/2024
Woodmont Hoa Pool945023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Poplar Grove Townhome Pool96375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Candlewood Suites Pool98930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Innsbrooke Community Pool91203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
MAA Sam Ridley Pool961000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Innsbrooke Wading Pool99203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool96285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Ashton Creek Farms Apartments9814531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Scottish Glen Pool934244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool96411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Lewis Downs Pool97Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool984120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Landmark Apartment Pool982827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
Landmark Apts Hot Tub962827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

