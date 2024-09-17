Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 17, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|100
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/16/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/16/2024
|Amberton Community Pool
|100
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/13/2024
|Salem Creek Pool
|100
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Vineyards Pool
|100
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|100
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|100
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Berkshire Pool
|100
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/12/2024
|Marymont Springs Pool
|100
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|100
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/11/2024
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/10/2024
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/10/2024
|Nottingham Apt Pool
|98
|1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|100
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|93
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Wingate by Wyndham Pool
|96
|118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|94
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/16/2024
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|98
|1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|The Dylan Apartments
|100
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/13/2024
|Puckett Station Kiddie Pool
|94
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|94
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|100
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Puckett Station Pool
|100
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|98
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|98
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|98
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|98
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/12/2024
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|97
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Breckenridge Pool #2
|96
|1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Springfield Apt Pool
|98
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|96
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|94
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The 902 Apartments
|100
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Kingsbury HOA
|94
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|94
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|96
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|98
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Paddock Club Spa
|98
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|94
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Reserve Pool
|92
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|98
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|98
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool
|96
|2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|98
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|100
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|96
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|94
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Breckenridge Pool
|96
|1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|94
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/11/2024
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|94
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Poplar Grove Townhome Pool
|96
|375 Heath Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|98
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|91
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|MAA Sam Ridley Pool
|96
|1000 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|99
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
|98
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Scottish Glen Pool
|93
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|96
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Lewis Downs Pool
|97
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|98
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|98
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|96
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
