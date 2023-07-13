  Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Philadelphia Union at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 12, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club (11W-7L-5D, 38 pts.) fell 2-0 to the Philadelphia Union (11W-7L-4D, 37 pts.) on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park in a chippy affair that saw both sides receive at least one red card. Daniel Gazdag converted penalties in the 40th and 84th minutes to seal the victory for Philadelphia. Nashville SC outshot the Union 18-9 and owned 57.4% of possession. Tonight’s match marked the fourth consecutive sell-out crowd at GEODIS Park this season.

Streak Snapped: Wednesday’s loss was Nashville’s first at GEODIS Park since March 25. The loss brought an end to an eight-match home winning streak and 10-match home unbeaten streak in all competitions. Both of Nashville SC’s home losses this season have been to clubs in the top four in the Eastern Conference (also, FC Cincinnati).

Unlucky Breaks: Nashville SC saw some brilliant efforts catch the wrong side of the goal frame in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Hany Mukhtar chipped the goalkeeper and hit the crossbar, nearly equalizing. In the 69th minute, Fafà Picault hit the left post on a chaotic corner kick sequence that saw Nashville earn two to three more opportunities that were blocked by Union defenders. In the 74th minute, Nashville earned a penalty for a handball in the box, only for it to be called back after a VAR review.

More McCarty Milestones: With his start tonight, Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty became the second player in MLS history to play 20 or more league matches in 15 consecutive seasons. The only other player to accomplish this feat is Kyle Beckerman, who did so for 17 seasons from 2003-19.

Onto the Next: Nashville SC will wrap up its busy week with a trip up to FC Cincinnati to face the Supporters’ Shield leaders for the second and final time this season. The match will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. The game will also be broadcast on 104.5 The Zone.

Source: Nashville SC

