Nashville School Shooter Had Emotional Disorder, MNPD Says

Following the deadly Covenant School shooting, it has been determined that shooter Audrey Hale had a mental health disorder, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In a press conference on March 28, 2023, Chief John Drake said that 28-year-old Hale was under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder.

He added that her parents, whom she was living with, were unaware that she owned firearms. MNPD believe she had been hiding firearms in the house.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:13am. On the second floor, they saw the female shooter, Audrey Hale, firing, which caused two officers to engage with her and fatally shoot her. She was pronounced deceased by 10:27am.

During an investigation of the scene, MNPD found a manifesto with several writings about other locations, a map of the school, and drawings of how she would enter.

Chief Drake said the victims were shot in several different locations. He added that the custodian was struck as she fired rounds at the door to enter the school and the head of the school was shot in the hallway.

Chief Drake also stated that it appears no specific individuals were targeted in the attack, although authorities are still investigating to determine the motive.