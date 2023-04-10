Nashville SC Records Fifth Shutout of the Season with Scoreless Draw Against Toronto FC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 8, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned its fifth shutout of the season tonight in front of a crowd of 26,999 at GEODIS Park against Toronto FC. Nashville’s five shutouts are tied for the most in MLS this season (also, FC Cincinnati).

Mighty Joe Willis: Goalkeeper Joe Willis continued his run of sensational, earning three saves in route to his fifth shutout in 2023. Willis leads the league in save percentage at 92.3% and has allowed the fewest goals in the league in route to his 54th career save.

Panamanian Presence: Nashville SC has maintained a steady hand with midfielder Aníbal Godoy on the pitch. The club owns a 12W-6L-5D record in his appearances since 2022. Tonight, Godoy led the team in passes with 62 and has now made two straight starts since returning from injury.

Next Match: Nashville SC takes on New York City FC on Saturday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App, and available on radio at 104.5 The Zone.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

has posted shutouts in back-to-back matches

has not allowed a first-half goal all season

has allowed just one goal at GEODIS Park this season

recorded its 14th scoreless draw in club history

held Toronto FC to its second-lowest number of shots on target this season (3)

owns an all-time record of 2W-2L-2D against Toronto FC

vs. next opponent: New York City FC

will face New York City FC for the second and final time this season next week

defeated New York City FC 2-0 on Opening Day at GEODIS Park

has never lost a match to New York City FC

Teal Bunbury made his 344th career regular season appearance

Dan Lovitz led the defense with four clearances

Dax McCarty made his 445th career regular season appearance

Shaq Moore led the defense with four interceptions

Hany Mukhtar led the team with four shots

Alex Muyl made his 197th career regular season appearance, just three appearances shy of 200

Fafà Picault led the team in duels with 16 with a rate of 56% duels won on the night

Jacob Shaffelburg faced his old side for the first time since being acquired by Nashville SC on Aug. 2, 2022

Joe Willis is now four regular season starts shy of becoming the first Nashville SC player to reach 100 MLS appearances

Box Score:

Nashville SC (3W-2L-2D, 11 pts.) vs. Toronto FC (1W-1L-5D, 8 pts.)

April 8, 2023 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 0

TOR: 0

Source: Nashville SC