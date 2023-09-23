Nashville SC Announces Head Coaches for Inaugural Pup Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 21, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club in partnership with Mars Petcare and the PEDIGREE® Brand announced today the appointment of midfielders Jacob Shaffelburg and Alex Muyl as Head Coaches of the Electric Gold and Acoustic Blue teams, respectively. Also joining in an assistant coaching role will be midfielder Sean Davis and goalkeeper Elliot Panicco. In addition to the coaching staff, Nashville SC shared the match officials, which featured the beloved club mascot, Tempo the Coyote as the Pup Cup Official Referee.

Renowned for his blazing pace on the flanks and his iconic mullet that has garnered a fan base of its own, Shaffelburg is set to bring a blend of style and substance to the Nashville SC Pup Cup as a head coach of the Electric Gold team. His mullet, a testament to his lighthearted personality, embodies the grooming spirit he plans to instill in his team of little fur athletes.

A dynamic winger known for his remarkable pace and unyielding work ethic on the pitch, Muyl is ready to bring the same zest and vigor to his Acoustic Blue team. A true team player with an innate ability to read the game and make decisive plays, Coach Muyl is expected to transfer these sharp instincts into his team, while fostering unity and collaboration among his adorable, yet fiercely competitive, puppy squad.

Nashville SC’s official mascot, Tempo the Coyote, will join the entertainment as the match official referee. Tempo the Coyote will ensure that the adorable puppy players adhere to the laws of the game while fostering a light-hearted and jovial atmosphere.

Set to take place at the North Plaza at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. CT, this exhilarating event marks the beginning of Mars Petcare’s 15th Annual Adoption Weekend, a much-anticipated event celebrating the joy that pet adoption brings to families and communities.

The Pup Cup is a free admission event. Tickets to the match can be secured here.

In addition to the Pup Cup, attendees will have the opportunity to meet over 20 adoptable dogs from Metro Animal Care and Control, Nashville Humane Association, and Williamson County Animal Center. The event promises an evening of fun with games and a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.

All of the dogs onsite will be available for adoption during Mars Petcare’s Annual Adoption Weekend, with Mars covering all adoption fees from Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1. Moreover, each new pet parent who adopts during the weekend will be presented with a Mars Petcare adoption kit brimming with dog food, treats, coupons, swag, and more, to give their new furry family member a warm welcome.

Stay tuned as both coaches announce their team rosters in the lead-up to Wednesday’s match in the coming days.

Source: Nashville SC

