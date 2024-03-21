Nashville Cruises Past Sharks to Extend Point Streak to 15



March 19, 2024 – Not since the Presidents’ Trophy days of the 2017-18 campaign had the team in Gold and Navy recorded points in 15 straight.

Four different Predators skaters recorded three-point performances and two more registered a pair each as Nashville defeated the San Jose Sharks, 8-2 at Bridgestone Arena, to extend their point streak to a franchise-high 15 games (13-0-2).

Ryan McDonagh matched a season-high three-game point streak with his 23rd assist of the season, then tacked on two more helpers to earn his second straight multi-point performance and his first three-point performance of the season.

The win was Nashville’s 40th of the season and moved the Predators to 19-15-1 at home.

The Predators March slate continues with a road game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Source: Nashville Preds

