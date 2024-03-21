Cumberland Athletics Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Class

LEBANON, Tenn.- March 20, 2024 -Cumberland University Athletics is pleased to announce the 2024 Sports Hall of Fame Class featuring six individuals and one team.
- Lindsay Kitson – Women’s Soccer
- Aaron Wilkerson – Baseball
- Zeke Hunt – Wrestling
- Heath Springer – Football
- Charles Shimukowa – Men’s Track & Field
- Dr. Danny Bryan – Wrestling Coach
- 2006-07 Women’s Basketball Team
“We look forward to honoring this special group of Cumberland legends,” Vice President of Athletic Ron Pavan said. “We have a very rich history of Athletics here at Cumberland and we are excited to welcome this esteemed group of individuals and the 2006-07 Women’s Basketball team into our Hall of Fame.”
This year’s Hall of Fame weekend will take place October 11-12, with the induction ceremony set for Friday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m. The following day, the group will be honored at Cumberland University’s homecoming football game.
