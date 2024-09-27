Murfreesboro Saturday Market Canceled September 28 Due to Weather

Main Street Murfreesboro announces that the Murfreesboro Saturday Market will be canceled for September 28 due to weather and safety concerns.

“Out of concern for the community who might attend the market despite the weather precautions and for our vendors who set up tents, we have decided to cancel the market for the first time this year. We typically push through rain, but we don’t want to put anyone at risk tomorrow with the flooding concerns and the predicted winds. We don’t make these decisions lightly due to the impact canceling a market takes on our vendors who have produce and baked goods they have already prepared to bring to the market.”

The Saturday Market is open throughout October every Saturday around the historic public square of Murfreesboro from 8:00 AM to Noon. With over 70 vendors this is one of the largest farmer’s markets in the region. Main Street Murfreesboro takes great pride in working with local growers, bakers, and makers who participate in our market every weekend from May through October.

For more information, go to mainstreetmurfreesboro.org.

