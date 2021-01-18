Murfreesboro City Construction Projects January 18 – 23

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Demolition and site work continues on site. Minor traffic interruptions with no lane closures. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected No Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Preliminary shoulder work will begin with no lane closures. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Robert Rose at Thompson Ln (storm drain improvement)

2. Manson Pike just west of Rexland Pl (driveway improvement)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

• Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 53-61.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-24

• Nightly, 7PM-5PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 74-97.