In observance of Memorial Day, City Hall and most other City offices will be closed Monday, May 25, 2020. Rover, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

The St. Clair Street Senior Center remains closed due to Covid-19.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed Monday, May 25. There will be no garbage pick-up on Memorial Day. Monday’s garbage pick-up will be Tuesday, May 26, and Tuesday’s garbage pick-up will be Wednesday May 27.

Boro Beach, Sports*Com’s outdoor pool, remains closed due to Covid-19.

Adams Tennis Complex will be open from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Memorial Day. For Schedule of Fees and Hours for Adams Complex, visit http://tn-murfreesboro2.civicplus.com/807/Adams-Tennis-Complex.

Old Fort, Bloomfield Links and VA Golf Courses will be open for business Memorial Day. To contact the Golf Department, visit https://www.oldfortgolfclub.com/.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday for remembering the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. The holiday, which is observed every year on the last Monday of May, was formerly known as Decoration Day and originated after the American Civil War to commemorate the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the war. By the 20th century, Memorial Day had been extended to honor all Americans who died while in the military service.

City Hall business will resume regular hours of operation, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 26.

