david whelan

The TBI has added Murfreesboro attorney David Whelan to their Most Wanted list after failing to appear in court earlier this week on charges including Aggravated Rape and Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.

There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND

