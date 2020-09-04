The TBI has added Murfreesboro attorney David Whelan to their Most Wanted list after failing to appear in court earlier this week on charges including Aggravated Rape and Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.
There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND
Related Stories
- Murfreesboro Attorney Indicted on Rape Charges
- Murfreesboro Attorney Charged with Rape of a Young Teen
#FugitiveFriday: We need your help to locate David Whelan.
The Murfreesboro man failed to appear in court earlier this week on charges including Aggravated Rape and Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.
Spot him? Know where he may be? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/128LOYFrcz
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 4, 2020