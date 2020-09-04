Smyrna Police Searching for an Armed Robbery Suspect

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

On September 4, 2020, around 3:00 a.m., an individual entered the Shell Gas Station, located at 1871 Almaville Road in Smyrna. The individual pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding the cash from the cash register. The individual exited the store and is believed to have left the area in a white older-model, four-door sedan.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 5’11” and 6’1” tall, weighing 150 – 160 pounds, and between 20 to 30 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Detective Steve Martin with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or email [email protected].