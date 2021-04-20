The Camaro driver killed in today’s early morning 2 a.m. crash on I-24 west between the Old Hickory Boulevard and Bell Road exits is identified as Jadareius Hamlin, 29, of Murfreesboro.
Hamlin was driving at a high rate of speed when he sideswiped a GMC Sierra pickup truck and lost control. The Camaro traveled off the roadway, through a fence line and into a wooded area. Hamlin was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.
Toxicology testing will determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this fatal crash.
