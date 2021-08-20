Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark Foulks has announced the promotions of three employees to newly created shift training/safety officer paramedic positions.

The new safety officers are assigned to the medical services division to assist with daily EMS operations, to deliver advanced level medical training, and to provide a critical safety component to incident scenes across the city.

Troy Tayse received a promotion from Captain to the newly created position. Tayse is assigned to A Shift. He began his employment with the department 14-years ago.

Josh Oliver served as Captain before being promoted. Oliver is assigned B Shift. He is a 23-year veteran of MFRD.

Mitchell Whittenburg served as an Engineer before the promotion. Whittenburg is assigned to C Shift. His career with MFRD spans 18-years.

“All three employees are deserving of the promotion; they’re all proven leaders,” Foulks said. “Training is a top priority for our department, and the new shift training/safety officers have the expertise and character to assume these leadership roles.”

The promotions became effective Thursday, July 15.


