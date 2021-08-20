August is blessed to have not one… not two… but three National Pie Days! Papa C Pies celebrated National Lemon Meringue Day on Aug. 15 and is celebrating National Pecan Pie Day today, Aug. 20. Check back later this month to learn about the third National Pie Day to close out the summer.

National Pecan Pie Day: Aug. 20

Whether you pronounce it pick-AHN, PEE-kahn, or have your own way of talking about one of America’s favorite pies, we’ll set down our differences for August 20. To celebrate, pick up Papa C Pies Ghirardelli Chocolate Pecan pie, a variant of our best-selling pie. To create this decadent dessert, we use dark 60% Cacao chocolate and authentic roasted Georgia pecans! This pie was a recent winner of the Best Chocolate Pie in Nashville by popular vote from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine!

If you’re a purist, you can’t go wrong with Papa C Pies Southern Pecan Pie. The pecans come straight from Georgia and are paired with the right balance of sugar, butter, and vanilla.

ICYMI: National Lemon Meringue Day (Aug. 15)

Although Lemon Meringue Day has passed, you can still cool off this August with Papa C Pies Lemon Icebox pie – topped with Swiss Meringue! Not overly tart, but certainly “Puckery Smooth,” every bite of this meringue is delectable. If you like our Key Lime pie, then you’re going to love this light and lemony version. The Lemon Icebox pie features a made-from-scratch graham cracker crust and contains a rich and creamy filling made from real lemon juice and sweetened condensed milk.

August Only: Get a Free Tart!

For the month of August, Papa C Pies is offering a free 4” tart when (1) you spend $25 or more or (2) when you buy five tarts. Papa C Pies makes up to 10 varieties in the tart size. If you’ve been eyeing a new flavor, this is a great opportunity to try something different! Tart varieties offered include:

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pecan

Chess

Southern Pecan

Ghirardelli Chocolate/Chess

Steeplechase Derby

Coconut Cream

Key Lime

Lemon Icebox

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup pie

psst… as kids return back to school, a tart can make for a great teacher gift!

Visit Papa C Pies This August

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Ln, Suite 100 in Brentwood, TN for a delicious selection of mouthwatering pies. You can also order online (local pickup or ship to your home or office). Call 615-414-3435 to find out what’s in the case and place an order.

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below: