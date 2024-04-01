Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for March 31 through April 6  

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation intermittently at Beasie Rd for roadway widening work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Cason Ln Electric Pole and Overhead Line Installation (between Cason Trl and New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric poles and lines along Cason Ln between Cason Trl and New Salem Hwy. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts on Cason Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Electric Pole and Overhead Line Installation Work (Searcy St and Tune Ave)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric poles and lines at Searcy St and Tune Ave. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Greenland Dr Electric Pole and Overhead Line Installation Work (between Middle Tennessee Blvd and Rutherford Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric poles and lines along Cason Ln between Cason Trl and New Salem Hwy. There will be periodic lane closures and traffic shifts on Greenland Dr. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Overhead Electric Line Installation Work (Kingwood Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric lines along Kingwood Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Overhead Electric Line Installation Work (Veterans Pkwy at Windrow Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Middle Tennessee Electric service crews will be installing electric lines at Veterans Pkwy and Windrow Rd. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Resource Department Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (Cason Ln just south of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: City Water Resource Department contractor will be installing sanitary sewer line across Cason Ln just south of New Salem Hwy. Cason Ln will be closed to through traffic. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Gresham Ln Storm Drain Installation Work (between Miranda Dr and Braxton Bragg Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday, April 3, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Contractor for a private development will be installing storm drain pile across Gresham Ln just north of Miranda Dr. Traffic on Gresham Ln will be detoured onto Miranda Dr, Nightcap Ln and Brandon Baxton Dr. Appropriate traffic controls and appropriate detours signs will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. McKnight Park Rd extension off Lt. Patrick McBride Dr (roadway construction work)

2. Vine St at Spring St (sidewalk repairs)

3. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Honeylocust Ln and Thompson Ln (roadway widening work)

4. Halls Hill Pike between Rutherford Blvd and east City Limits (milling, temporary pavement marking and signal loop cutting work)

5. Throne St (casting adjustment work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.