MTSU Opens Spring Registration for Six-week Online American Sign Language Courses

Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Accelerated Language Acquisition will host two six-week online American Sign Language courses open to the public this fall.

The courses are being taught by longtime instructor Haley Jensen through CALA, the language training partner of the University Honors College.

Jensen leads the classes using games and other hands-on activities dealing with greetings, numbers, colors, body parts, the alphabet and elements of basic everyday conversations.

CALA’s sign language course has drawn considerable community interest since it was first offered in fall 2018.

Organizers say the course uses CALA’s teaching method of Total Physical Response, an instruction process that engages students in storytelling to help them absorb the language. The instructor and students interact with the new vocabulary through hands-on activities.

Brian Roberts, associate director of CALA, said the class must be capped at 30 participants.

“It usually fills up quickly, and this will be our only offering this spring, so you’re encouraged to register as soon as possible,” he said.

The six-week virtual class meeting times are Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

ASL Session 1 runs Jan. 24 through Feb. 28.

ASL Session 2 runs March 13 through April 17.

Cost is $130 for the public, $115 for MTSU faculty/staff/alumni and $100 for MTSU and high school students.

To register, go to http://bit.ly/asl-cala. For more information, email acceleratedacquisition@gmail.com.

CALS also offers asynchronous online telecourses in Spanish, French and Chinese. For more details, visit the registration site at https://tinyurl.com/CALAtelecourses.