MPD Honors Fallen Officers at Peace Officers Memorial Service

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) employees honored and remembered the department’s fallen officers as part of a Peace Officers Memorial ceremony on Thursday, May 18. A moment of silence was also held for Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jacob Beu.

The ceremony took place at the Memorial Wall located at the MPD headquarters on N. Highland Ave. Several family members of the fallen officers were in attendance.

The MPD Honor Guard placed a rose in honor of the following fallen officers:

Officer Herbert McClanahan, Murfreesboro Police Department, December 16, 1946

Officer Joseph “Butch” Tomlinson Jr., Murfreesboro Police Department, October 28, 1999

Officer Kay Rogers, Murfreesboro Police Department, November 9, 2005

Captain Byron Motley, Murfreesboro Police Department, July 22, 2006

Officer Matt Lovejoy, Murfreesboro Police Department, June 22, 2007

National Police Week began in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy recognized May 15 at Police Officers Memorial Day.

“This is a time for us to pay special tribute to all law enforcement officers who gave their lives while serving their community,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “While honoring these fallen officers, we also recognize the brave men and women who currently protect and serve our communities on a daily basis.”