Places to Grab a Bite Before Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Concert at Nissan Stadium

Are you going to the Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concert at Nissan Stadium? Here are a few places to grab a bite before you take your seat.

1. Joyland

901 Woodland Street, Nashville

Chef Sean Brock opened this burger joint in 2020. The menu has limited offerings of burgers, chicken sandwich, and fries. There is a waffle hashbrown on the menu that is a cross between a waffle fry and hashbrown.

2. Hawkers

626 A Main Street, Nashville

For those who remember the Family Wash, Hawkers Asian Street Fare is now occupying that space. Serving asian street fare from Korean twice fried chicken wings to signature pad Thai.

3. Daddy Dog’s

201 Printers Alley, Nashville

It’s a walk-up window in Printers Alley. These are no regular hot dogs, find your basic hot dog to a the mac daddy- one that is topped with mac and cheese. There is even one called Georgia topped with cream cheese and peaches. Don’t forget your side of tater tots or try the loaded tots with sour cream, chili, onion, and cheese.

4. Acme Feed & Seed

101 Broadway, Nashville

Acme Feed & Seed offers casual dining with a selection of fried chicken, redneck lo mein, acme burger made with beef from Beer Creek farm, along with southern pot roast served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

5. The Diner

200 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

The menu here is not expansive, find a selection of salads, sandwiches featuring a burger and cheesesteak sandwich along with entrees of hot chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and chicken parmesan.

6. Pancake Pantry

220 Malloy Street, Nashville

This second location of Pancake Pantry opened Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville. If you are planning a whole day downtown before an event, start with the iconic pancakes before your event.