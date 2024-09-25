Motorcyclist Who Died in Murfreesboro Crash Identified

The motorcyclist who died in Saturday’s collision on Broad Street with an SUV has been identified as Michael Jenkins, 69, of La Vergne.

Jenkins was pronounced deceased at the hospital shortly after the 1:46 a.m. crash on Sept. 21.

The preliminary investigation reveals Jenkins was traveling southbound on Broad when his 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a 2018 Toyota Rav4 attempting to make a left turn onto Singer Road. The driver of the SUV failed to yield the right of way.

Jenkins was wearing a DOT approved helmet, however, there wasn’t a face shield.

The crash is still under investigation by FACT investigators.

Drivers are reminded to “Look Twice” for motorcycles, bicyclists and pedestrians

