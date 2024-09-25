MTSU Linebacker a Semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

IRVING, Texas (Sept. 25, 2024) – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) proudly announced today a record number of 203 semifinalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. Middle Tennessee linebacker Devyn Curtis made the prestigious list.

Curtis, a redshirt senior from Nashville, has a 3.984 GPA in Leisure and Sport Management. He already has his bachelor’s degree and is pursuing and MBA. A 2024 Jim Castaneda Postgraduate Scholarship recipient from CUSA, Curtis has played in 37 career games and was a third team freshman all-American in 2022.

Celebrating its 35th year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

“These 203 semifinalists reflect not only exceptional academic and athletic talent but also the deep-rooted leadership that shows a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, which is learned on the gridiron,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “The Campbell Trophy® continues to represent the pinnacle of what it means to be a scholar-athlete, and this year’s candidates exemplify how football builds future leaders who will undoubtedly shape tomorrow’s world.”

