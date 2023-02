Traevon Yow, 14, was reported as a missing runaway by a family member on Feb. 5 around 5:00 that afternoon.

Yow was wearing a black hoodie with a neon butterfly on the front, blue jeans with holes and bleach stains, and a pair of boots.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where he can be located, please notify Det. James Wilkerson with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5612.