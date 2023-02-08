Shooting Suspect on the Run After One Person Shot In Hendersonville

One person was injured during a shooting in Hendersonville on Wednesday and police are still searching for one suspect, according to WKRN.

The shooting happened at West Main Street at Old Shackle Island Road.

Following the shooting, Henderson Police say they followed four suspects in a white Chevrolet Equinox who attempted to flee, according to News 2.

The suspects managed to cross into Davidson County, which prompted THP and Metro Nashville Police to get involved.

Three of the four suspects were taken into custody in the area of Weakley Avenue near Brick Church Pike.

Authorities are still searching for the fourth person involved.