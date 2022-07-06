Missing Person: Donald Eugene Foster From Murfreesboro

Donald Eugene Foster, 51, was reported missing on July 4 by the operator of Grace House.

Foster had been staying there. He recently visited his mother in Memphis and was heading back to Murfreesboro for a doctor’s appointment, but never arrived.

He has attempted to harm himself in the past and is on medication. He is 6’0″ tall and weighs around 280 lbs. Foster has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If you have seen Donald Foster or know where he can be located, please contact Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.