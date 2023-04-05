Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps Past $400 Million

For the first time in almost three months, and only the 19th time in the 21-year history of the game, the Mega Millions® jackpot has surpassed $400 million! The big prize rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 1, 37, 45, 62 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 4. Friday’s drawing will be an estimated $414 million ($221.0 million cash). The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Massachusetts on January 31.

While the jackpot grows, there were plenty of other winners Tuesday night, with a total of 858,886 winning tickets at all prize levels. Across the country, 16 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize. Four of those tickets are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 3X on Tuesday night. The other 12 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

In this jackpot run, there have been 16 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 13 different jurisdictions across the country: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Already this year, four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded, all of them won in January. On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second highest prize ever. It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, and then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.