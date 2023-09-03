Luke Bryan is Going Nuts in Support of Future Farmers of America

Luke Bryan is preparing a tasty encore after fans went “nuts” for Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn last summer.

This year, they will bring you Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts, a limited-edition packaged snack that includes peanuts harvested by Fendt farmers. The snack was inspired by Bryan’s Georgia upbringing as the son of a peanut farmer and his love for his Fendt® 724 Vario® tractor. There are three flavors – honey roasted, down south dill, and sizzlin sriracha.

Bryan shared on social media, “Let the good times roll. Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts go on sale August 31! Inspired by my Georgia roots and sourced from the finest Fendt farms.”

Once the limited supply of Boldly Grown Peanuts sells out, Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National FFA Organization, the premier youth organization that prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Fendt donated $25,000 last year after Boldly Grown Popcorn sold out.

Buy your Fendt peanuts here.