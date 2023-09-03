Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate 98th Birthday with Special Shows

Country music’s most famous show is set to celebrate its 98th birthday with four nights of shows celebrating Women of Country Music October 4 – 7. Opry member Lauren Alaina and CMA/ACM reigning female vocalist winner and Opry NextStage alum Lainey Wilson are among those set to kick off the week at the Wednesday Night Opry Oct. 4. Opry star Crystal Gayle will serve as spotlight artist as Opry Country Classics celebrates Queens of Country Thurs., Oct. 5. The Opry’s birthday weekend is set to include a special performance and fan Q&A event in the Opry House’s Studio A featuring fan favorites Chapel Hart saluting their female country music heroes Saturday at 1pm. The Birthday Week will conclude with CMA/ACM award-winner Sara Evans’ official Opry induction and two shows Saturday evening.

Fans are also invited to the Opry Plaza for free live music and family-friendly activities to celebrate the Opry’s birthday on Friday evening, Oct. 6, and all-day Saturday, Oct. 7.

98th birthday packages for Saturday, Oct.7 are on sale now and include:

Opry show ticket

Matinee Studio A Event: Acoustic Performance and Interview with Chapel Hart

Grand Ole Opry House Daytime Tour

Opry Picnic Lunch

Exclusive Opry Celebrates 98 poster

Tickets are on sale now for all 2023 Opry, Opry Country Classics, and Opry Country Christmas shows at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.