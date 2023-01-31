Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com.

Throughout his career, Luke has invested in new artists by inviting them to join him on tour. Through the years dozens of ones to watch have been a part of his trailblazing tours including Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and many more. Cultivating and mentoring new talent is also the reason he loves judging on American Idol. He appreciates the journey and hard work it took to get him to where he is today, and he wants to open the door and lead the way by sharing his experiences as an artist and a businessman.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan 31 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 2 at 5pm local time. For details go HERE. Citi is the official card of the “Country On Tour.” Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb 1 at 10am local time until Thursday, Feb 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

During his illustrious and decorated career, Luke has worked diligently to build a highly active and loyal fan base one fan at a time. Much credit can be given to him and his team for creating unique concert opportunities for him to engage with and garner fans. No other country artist can boast multiple, highly successful events and tours like Luke including his Spring Break and Farm Tour tours, Crash My Playa events in Mexico (the eighth event sold-out just last week!), his on- going headline engagements at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas and his yearly headline tours which have often included sold-out stadium shows. In fact, Luke has played for more than 13+ million fans since he began headlining in 2011.

Luke’s performances in previous tours have received applause from fans and media alike raving he is “electrifying,” “still the reigning king of modern country genre,” “cements his Entertainer of the Year status,” “his enduring everyman charm and more energy than the Energizer Bunny,” “the country music artist backs up his title as the ‘King of Country Music’ when he put on a performance of a lifetime,” “some of his best moments are connecting with the crowd between songs,” and “Bryan remains an imminently affable presence on stage prowess as a performer.”

The tour is aptly named after Luke’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.