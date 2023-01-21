Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 18, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
23

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/12/23 to 01/18/23).

Here are highlights for this week. 

  • HBO Max takes over our streaming ranking this week with four titles among the most watched of the week.
  • The Last of Us broke the list just days after its premiere.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix
  3. The Menu – HBO Max
  4. Kaleidoscope – Netflix
  5. Yellowstone – Paramount +
  6. Ginny & Georgia – Netflix
  7. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  8. The White Lotus – HBO Max
  9. The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
  10. Mayfair Witches – AMC+

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

