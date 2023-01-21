Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 18, 2023

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/12/23 to 01/18/23).
Here are highlights for this week.
- HBO Max takes over our streaming ranking this week with four titles among the most watched of the week.
- The Last of Us broke the list just days after its premiere.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- The Last of Us – HBO Max
- The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix
- The Menu – HBO Max
- Kaleidoscope – Netflix
- Yellowstone – Paramount +
- Ginny & Georgia – Netflix
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
- The White Lotus – HBO Max
- The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
- Mayfair Witches – AMC+