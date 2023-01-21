Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 16, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 16 – January 20, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck
    The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck. Read more.

  • Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home
    The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. Read more.

  • Calling All Vendors: It’s Time to Register for Ashland City’s Summerfest
    Although winter is still upon us, organizers are gearing up for the 2023 Summerfest event in Ashland City. Read more.

