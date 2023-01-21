Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 16, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 16 – January 20, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck
The investigation into Tuesday afternoon's fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck.
Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home
The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country.
Calling All Vendors: It’s Time to Register for Ashland City’s Summerfest
Although winter is still upon us, organizers are gearing up for the 2023 Summerfest event in Ashland City.
Davidson County Source
Here’s What We Know About In-N-Out Burger Coming to Tennessee
California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family.
Old Hickory Boulevard Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads in Wednesday evening's fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard.
2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater
The season hasn't started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead!
Dickson County Source
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division.
Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 16, 2023
Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.
Dickson Police Department Now Hiring
Are you interested in helping others? Are you interested in a career where you can be a positive influence in your community?
Maury County Source
Dolly Parton Adds Cornbread and Biscuits to Baking Lineup
The new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Dolly's favorite family recipes.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee's second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes.
Robertson County Source
Tennessee Survives Scare Against Mississippi State With Strong Performances From Zeigler, Philips
Coming off a big rivalry loss to Kentucky, Tennessee was on the road to take on Mississippi State Tuesday night.
Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Middle Tennessee Animal Shelter
Recently, Swift made a generous donation to Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin. The shelter shared on social media, "We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift."
Springfield Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Batson Parkway Extension
The City of Springfield officially broke ground on the long-awaited Batson Parkway extension on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Shooting Deaths of Three People on Cason Lane
An Alabama man has been identified as the person who shot and kill two people and then himself at a home in Murfreesboro Thursday morning.
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest about an attempted robbery case.
Sumner County Source
2023 List of Events at TPAC
From musicals to dance to family-friendly events, TPAC has a great lineup of shows this year. Here is a list of upcoming events at TPAC in 2023.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!
Sumner County NAACP Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day Car Procession
The Sumner County NAACP hosted a car procession in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day at 12pm on January 16th. The theme of the procession is "Moving Forward: The Power of the Dream."
Williamson Source
Three New Retailers Announced to Open at Berry Farms in Franklin
Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN.
Opening of Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill is Delayed
Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet.
Wilson County Source
McDonald’s in Lebanon Celebrates Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting
McDonald's hosted a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 10th to celebrate their business. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
New Home-decor Boutique The Artful Abode Holds Ribbon Cutting
The Artful Abode hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 13th to celebrate their new business.
Lebanon Police Arrest Armed Suspect Friday
On Friday, January 13, 2023, officers responded to the Dollar General located on Hunters Point Pike regarding an armed suspect.