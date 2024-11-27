LivAway Suites Announces Grand Opening of Smyrna Location

LivAway Suites announces the grand opening of its third national location in Smyrna, marking a significant milestone as the brand’s first venture east of the Mississippi River.

Developed by West77 Partners and financed by Keystone National Group, this 126-suite hotel offers fully equipped kitchens and advanced guest-facing technology.

“The LivAway Suites in Smyrna represents more than just an expansion of our footprint,” said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. “It’s about redefining what guests expect from an extended-stay experience through thoughtful design and operational efficiency.”

The strategic expansion into Nashville underscores LivAway Suites’ aggressive growth plan to have 50 locations open, or under construction, by the end of 2026.

Catering to construction professionals, travel nurses, digital nomads, relocating families, and more, LivAway Suites offers modern finishes and accessible amenities for guests looking for extended-stay accommodations. With self-serve check-in kiosks, smart laundry facilities, automated parcel lockers, and other sleek improvements, the overall guest experience is enhanced for comfort and convenience while optimizing the operational efficiency of the hotel.

“Efficiency isn’t about cutting corners; it’s about maximizing value without sacrificing quality,” said Nielson. “Building cost-effectively while enhancing guest experience is no longer optional—it’s imperative—and LivAway Suites typifies this with exceptional product.”

West77 Partners completed the project under budget, reinforcing their partnership with LivAway Suites. Paul Duncan, Chief Development Officer for West77 Partners, stated that the development company has now successfully completed three projects under budget among a series of hotels currently under construction. “With recent inflation, few developers manage to meet their budgets, let alone complete projects below budget. LivAway’s thorough design contributes to this outcome,” said Duncan.

The Nashville area’s growing economy is expected to present numerous opportunities for LivAway Suites, whose focus is on providing essential comforts at sensible rates—a core aspect emphasized by their motto: Everything you need and nothing you don’t®.

For more information about LivAway Suites’ growth, please visit www.livawaysuites.com.

For more information about West77 Partners, please visit www.west77partners.com.

About LivAway Suites:

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is an innovative extended-stay hotel brand designed to provide guests with essential comforts at an affordable price point. The company aims to transform traditional franchise models through transparent pricing structures and superior return on investment strategies tailored for developers. For further details or booking inquiries please visit www.livawaysuites.com.

