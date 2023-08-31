Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Downs #15 Saint Louis

Michael Carpenter
Bisons Down #15 Saint Louis
Photo by Lipscomb University

Final Score: Lipscomb: 2, No. 15 Saint Louis: 1
Location: Nashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Soccer Complex)
Records: Lipscomb, 1-1-0 – No. 14 Saint Louis, 1-1-0

SCORING SUMMARY 

  • 14′ – Malachi Jones scored the opening goal for the Bisons.
  • 16′ – Yuushin Nakagawa scored his first career goal for a 2-0 Lipscomb lead.
  • 24′ – Saint Louis got on the board after a scrum in the box.

HERD NOTES

  • Lipscomb outshot Saint Louis 14-12.
  • Rodriguez finished the night with four saves.
  • The Bisons took eight corner kicks to the Billikens six.

UP NEXT
Lipscomb will be back in action Sunday, Sep. 3 at Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

