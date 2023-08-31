Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Downs #15 Saint Louis

Final Score: Lipscomb: 2, No. 15 Saint Louis: 1

Location: Nashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Soccer Complex)

Records: Lipscomb, 1-1-0 – No. 14 Saint Louis, 1-1-0

SCORING SUMMARY

14′ – Malachi Jones scored the opening goal for the Bisons.

scored the opening goal for the Bisons. 16′ – Yuushin Nakagawa scored his first career goal for a 2-0 Lipscomb lead.

scored his first career goal for a 2-0 Lipscomb lead. 24′ – Saint Louis got on the board after a scrum in the box.

HERD NOTES

Lipscomb outshot Saint Louis 14-12.

Rodriguez finished the night with four saves.

The Bisons took eight corner kicks to the Billikens six.

UP NEXT

Lipscomb will be back in action Sunday, Sep. 3 at Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

