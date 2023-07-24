Lewis Steps Down as Cumberland Men’s Basketball Head Coach

LEBANON, Tenn.—Head men’s basketball coach Jeremy Lewis steps down to accept Associate Head Coach position at Tennessee State.

Lewis has been a member of the Cumberland community for the past 23 years as a student-athlete, a graduate assistant, men’s assistant coach, women’s head coach, and men’s head coach leading Cumberland to success at each level.

“I love Cumberland University,” Lewis said. “This institution has given so much to me and all I’ve tried to do over the past 20 years is give back as much as I possibly could.”

“I’m so grateful to Ron Pavan for giving me the opportunity so many years ago to become a head coach. His mentorship and friendship have meant the world to me. I’m also extremely grateful for President Stumb and the support that he has given to me and our program here at Cumberland.”

“This is definitely bittersweet for me because I’ve grown so much at this place, but Cumberland University will always be a part of me.”

Lewis has made his mark in Cumberland Basketball history, helping lead CU to nine of the 12 NAIA National Tournament appearances between the men’s and women’s programs. He compiled a 150-116 mark in nine seasons as the women’s head coach and an even 70-70 with the men the past five seasons to finish with a 220-186 combined record. He has won three conference titles, one as a player, a Regular Season and Tournament Championship with the women.

“I am happy for Jeremy who has transformed both the men’s and women’s basketball programs to become powerhouses. He has taken both teams to the NAIA National Tournament,” Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said. “Coach Lewis is a great coach, but a better person who invests in making his players better people. He was a great men’s basketball player at Cumberland and then transitioned to coaching which has been a true blessing to our University. He is one of the best coaches in the country.”

Lewis has led the women to a NAIA Fab Four appearance in 2012-13 finishing with a program-record 33 wins. He was named the Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Russell Athletic/Region 5 Coach of the Year. He also led the men to their first NAIA National Tournament win since 2004 in 2021-22. The 2004 team that won in the national tournament, Lewis was the starting point guard for Cumberland.

During his tenure, he has coached nine total NAIA All-Americans, six with the women and three with the men. There have been five First Team All-Mid-South Conference selections since Lewis took over the men’s program, six Second Team All-Conference, and one Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year. In his nine years as the women’s head coach, he had 21 All-Conference selections, one Mid-South Conference Player of the Year, and six NAIA All-Americans.

Pavan finished by saying, “He is like family to all of us and will be greatly missed.”

Source: Cumberland Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS