There are just a few opportunities left to get your family’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season before he needs to go off to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Here are three places to get your photo taken with him.
Stones River Town Centre
Through December 24, 2021
1720 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-896-4486
Website: https://www.shopstonesriver.com/event/Photos-with-Santa/2145556142/
Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12”00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Assorted Photo Packages Available
Visit Santa in the courtyard at Stones River Town Centre and then get some last-minute shopping done. They have pet photos with Santa on Monday evening.
Rutherford County Court House
December 18, 2021
5 Public Square
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-898-7831
Website: https://nashvillefunforfamilies.com/event/free-pictures-with-santa-in-murfreesboro/2021-12-11/
Sunday, Noon until 4:00 p.m.
FREE
Come downtown and get your family’s picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the historic Rutherford County courthouse. Visit with Santa and then do some shopping around downtown with locally owned small businesses for the holidays!
Breakfast with Santa
December 18, 2021
2116 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Website: https://allevents.in/murfreesboro/breakfast-with-santa/10000217935931237
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Paid Reservation Required
Breakfast with Santa is back!! There is limited seating so reserve your spot today! Come make memories with great food, fun, family and story time with Santa. Each family will receive a sampling platter of their favorite breakfast items including chicken biscuit, chicken minis; a beverage; and a photo with Santa.
And then there’s the Grinch…
The Avenue – Murfreesboro
December 18, 2021
2615 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-893-4207
Website: https://theavenuemurfreesboro.com/events/the-avenue-at-murfreesboro-photos-with-the-grinch
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
FREE
If you love The Grinch, now is your time to get your photo with him. Come by and take a photo with him followed by a meal at one of the great restaurants in the mall.