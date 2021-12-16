There are just a few opportunities left to get your family’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season before he needs to go off to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Here are three places to get your photo taken with him.

Stones River Town Centre

Through December 24, 2021

1720 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

615-896-4486

Website: https://www.shopstonesriver.com/event/Photos-with-Santa/2145556142/

Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12”00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Assorted Photo Packages Available

Visit Santa in the courtyard at Stones River Town Centre and then get some last-minute shopping done. They have pet photos with Santa on Monday evening.

Rutherford County Court House

December 18, 2021

5 Public Square

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

615-898-7831

Website: https://nashvillefunforfamilies.com/event/free-pictures-with-santa-in-murfreesboro/2021-12-11/

Sunday, Noon until 4:00 p.m.

FREE

Come downtown and get your family’s picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the historic Rutherford County courthouse. Visit with Santa and then do some shopping around downtown with locally owned small businesses for the holidays!

Breakfast with Santa

December 18, 2021

2116 Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Website: https://allevents.in/murfreesboro/breakfast-with-santa/10000217935931237

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Paid Reservation Required

Breakfast with Santa is back!! There is limited seating so reserve your spot today! Come make memories with great food, fun, family and story time with Santa. Each family will receive a sampling platter of their favorite breakfast items including chicken biscuit, chicken minis; a beverage; and a photo with Santa.

And then there’s the Grinch…

The Avenue – Murfreesboro

December 18, 2021

2615 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

615-893-4207

Website: https://theavenuemurfreesboro.com/events/the-avenue-at-murfreesboro-photos-with-the-grinch

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

FREE

If you love The Grinch, now is your time to get your photo with him. Come by and take a photo with him followed by a meal at one of the great restaurants in the mall.