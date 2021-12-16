Wednesday, December 15

Final Score: 62-52

Ole Miss (7-3) takes down MTSU (8-3) as they controlled the lead the majority of the game.

Neither team shot the ball very well as defenses showed their dominance. The first half started with over 5 minutes of scoreless action from both teams. Both the Blue Raiders and Rebels shot below 40%.

MTSU did grab more rebounds at 46 compared to Ole Miss who had 39. This is a bright spot for the Blue Raiders who showed that they can be physical with any team despite their size differences. They also held the Rebels’ leading scorer Jarkel Joiner to a season low 9 points.

Freshman guard, Teafale Lenard lead Middle Tennessee with 12 points off the bench. Justin Buford had a career high 4 blocks in this game as well.

The Blue Raiders will face Coastal Carolina (6-3) at home Sunday, December 19th for their next matchup. Both teams have defeated Winthrop (4-4) this year and the Chanticleers have a notable win over South Carolina (5-2). Tip off is at 2 PM CST.