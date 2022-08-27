Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Surveying control and targets

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work from Spring Street – Exit 47 to the I-65 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., (Excluding weekends), There will be a lane closure for traffic control staging and temporary paving.

ITS Maintenance

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure on I-40 at American Road (MM 202.6) for ITS maintenance.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure on I-40 at Old Hickory Boulevard at the Hermitage exit 221B (MM 220.8) for ITS maintenance.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

ITS Maintenance

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There willl be a shoulder closure on I-65 at Apple Valley Rd for ITS maintenance.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure on I-65 SB at Long Hollow (MM 97.5) for ITS maintenance.

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· 8/8 – 8/29 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., MM 96 – 96, There will be temporary single right Lane Closure I65 NB for the installiation of overhead extruded pannel signs

· 8/30 – 8/31 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., MM 73 – 74, There will be temporary Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB for the installiation of overhead extruded pannel signs

· 8/30 – 8/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., MM85 – 86, There will be temporary Double-Left Lane Closure & Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB alternating as needed for the installiation of overhead extruded pannel signs

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

On call concrete pavement repair at various locations on Interstates and State Routes.

· 8/29 – 8/31, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a partial ramp closure on the I-40 EB off-ramp onto I-840 EB to repair damaged concrete. The ramp will remain open.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County

· Nightly, Eastbound 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. & Westbound 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction, and demolition work for bridges 7, 8, & 9. One lane to remain open at all times. at all times. (MM 108 – 120)

· 8/28 4 a.m. – 8 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks both NB & SB for powerline installation across I-65. No roadblock will be more than 30 minutes in duration and traffic will be allowed to return to normal flow in between rolling roadblocks. (MM 120 – 112)

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· 8/25 – 8/31, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the Northbound and Southbound directions of I-65 in Sumner County.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· 8/28 – 8/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Millersville Exit to Bethel Road exit

· 8/28 – 8/31, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M, There will be alternating lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from exit 98 to exit 104 for the resurfacing of I-65.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Resurfacing of Leipers Creek Rd. to Thompson Station Rd. in Williamson Co. with bridge deck and expansion joint repair.

· 8/29 – 8/31 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be permanent lane closures on I-840 WB inside lane for approach slab repair. One lane will remain open at all times.

· 8/25 Continuous, There will be permanent lane closures on I-840 WB inside lane for approach slab repair. One lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

8/28 – 8/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary single left Lane Closure & single Right Lane closures on I65 SB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· 8/28 – 8/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m .– 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling, loop wire installation, and curb ramp repair.

DAVIDSON SR 65

Resurfacing on U.S. 431 from Gifford Place to the Robertson County line

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for scoring and paint operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on SR 106 from near SR254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for paving and striping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for removal of temporary asphalt and placing permanent asphalt; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for milling and paving.

The intersection improvements on S.R. 155 (Briley Parkway) at the Brick Church Pike ramps

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. & 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure nightly on Briley Pkwy to install a bridge conduit hanger system. There will be a lane closure daily on Brick Church Pk for signal work and guardrail installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Excluding weekends, There will be a lane closure for erosion control installation.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Ellington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 10 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 236

The resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

· Daily, 8 a.m. –3:30 p.m., There will be lane closures both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will be lane closures both NB and SB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD/WILSON COUNTY SR 452

The resurfacing of SR-452 from I-840 to SR-10

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for milling and paving

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lampkins Bridge Rd will be closed to to tie into the new alignment of SR-96. A detour will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 441

Installing turning lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Intermittent lane closures EB and WB

WILSON COUNTY SR 266

Resurfacing SR 266 from Moriah Drive to E. Main Street

· 8/29 – 8/31, 9 A.M. – 3:30 P.M., SR 266 will have intermittent lane closures for paving

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Slope Mowing

· 8/27, 5 a.m. – 11a.m., Slope mowing various locations EB MM 3.8 – 5.6