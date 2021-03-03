La Vergne Vice-Mayor Resigns, Board to Accept Replacement Applications

La Vergne Vice-Mayor Melisa Brown officially submitted her resignation to the La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the conclusion of their monthly meeting on March 2.

Vice-Mayor Brown was first elected to the board in 2014 and was reelected in 2018. She has served in the role of vice-mayor since 2019. Brown recently decided to move to another city and, as such, can no longer serve on the La Vergne board.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote during the April meeting on whether or not to accept Brown’s official resignation before naming a replacement to serve out the remainder of her term which ends in November 2022. Her resignation takes effect on March 10, 2021. Following the appointment the board will also vote to name a new vice-mayor.

“Vice-Mayor Brown has served our city faithfully for over six years,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We thank her for all she has done and wish her the absolute best in the next phase of her life.”

In 2018, Vice-Mayor Brown began serving as the chairperson for the Greenway Advisory Committee and Historical Preservation Advisory Committee. She previously served as the Economic Development Committee Chairperson from 2014-2018. She has also proudly served as the emcee for the Miss La Vergne pageants for 2016, 2017, and 2018. A champion for higher education, Brown encourages adults to finish their degree through the TNReconnect program and volunteers as a mentor with the TNAchieves program.

During this transitionary period the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is preparing to nominate a replacement to complete the remainder of her term. Anyone interested in serving on the board should write a letter of intent as well as a resume that will be presented to board members. Applications can be emailed to City Administrator Bruce Richardson at [email protected] or can be dropped off at La Vergne City Hall at 5093 Murfreesboro Road. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on March 29, 2021.